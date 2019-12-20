EastEnders spoilers: Kat Moon has HEARTBREAKING news for Jean

Kat Moon has a sad announcement for the Slaters, Sharon Mitchell is terrified by Phil Mitchell's dark mood and Jay Mitchell makes a bad decision.

Kat Moon is determined to stop a Christmas tragedy for the family in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After discovering that the Panesar brothers are buying the Slater house, Kat Moon is desperate to find a way to convince them to let her family stay put. Pulling out all the stops to talk Kheerat Panesar into renting the house to them, Kat is deflated when he is oblivious to her charms.

Although he agrees to let them stay in the house, he insists that they’ll have to pay more rent. Kat is alarmed, knowing the family will struggle to pay the increase and she breaks the bad news to Mo Harris and Jean Slater. When Jean takes the news badly, a desperate Kat knows she has to find a way to fix things. As the Panesars turn up to talk money, Kat puts her plan into action. Can she find a way to ensure they keep their home?

Sharon Mitchell and Louise Mitchell are concerned by Phil Mitchell’s dark mood when he is snappy and angry. Despite her worries, Sharon puts the problem down to worry over his newborn granddaughter Peggy, who is still in hospital after problems following her birth. Knowing that Sharon might find out that he knows about her lies, Phil tries to keep his anger in check. He accidentally bumps into her, causing her phone to drop her phone into the sink…

Jay Mitchell leaves new employee Stuart Highway in charge of Cokers’. But when he gets back to the funeral parlour he is horrified by what he finds! He walks in to find Stuart and girlfriend Rainie Branning in festive mood. They’ve covered the whole place in cheery Christmas decorations!

Also, Martin Fowler is confronted by Dot Cotton about his lack of work and he agrees to do a risky job with criminal Tubbs. Chantelle Atkins takes Whitney Dean shopping with her to help her choose an outfit for her vow renewal, finishing up the day with drinks at the club.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8pm.