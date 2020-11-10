EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater calls off the robbery!

EastEnders spoilers - Kat Slater is getting cold feet about her plan with the Mitchells, Denise Fox has a surprise for Raymond and Kim Fox is back!

Kat Slater starts to have second thoughts about the robbery plan in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is starting to get the jitters about the robbery at the firm she cleans at. Tensions are escalating between her and Shirley Carter and Kat loses her rag and storms out, saying she’s calling the whole thing off.

Ben Mitchell has his eye on the prize and he chases after her. He convinces Kat to go through with their plan to nick the classic cars. With things back on, Kat reveals to Phil Mitchell that she’s got a new driver for the heist… Kush Kazemi! Phil, Ben and Shirley are not impressed but Kat insists that she won’t go through with the job without him.

Denise Fox has been a ball of nerves trying to think how she can tell little Raymond Dawkins that she’s his birth mother. Despite encouragement from Raymond’s old pastor, she’s terrified of how he will react. Jack Branning gives her the boost of confidence she needs and she musters up the courage to tell him.

It’s a day of drama in the Fox household as then Denise’s absent and much-missed sister Kim Fox bursts through the door in a tartan get up… She’s back from Scotland!

Ash Panesar continues to lie to girlfriend Iqra Ahmed about where she’s been. Iqra is worried that Ash isn’t being honest with her and she is taken aback when Ash says she doesn’t like Tina Carter living with them. Iqra agrees to tell Tina she needs to find a new place. Poor Tina walks in just at that moment and they are mortified that she’s heard everything!

Also, Suki Pnesar has plans to turn the Slater house into studio flats but how will she get the project approved?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.