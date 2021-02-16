EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater fights her feelings for Phil!

Kat Slater tries to play things cool with Phil Mitchell, Isaac Baptiste makes a big mistake with Lola Pearce and Dotty Cotton has a devious idea.

Kat Slater gets a touch of the green-eyed monster in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is put out when Phil Mitchell gets a text from his ex Sharon Beale but she hides her jealousy. Although there’s a casual thing between the two of them, Kat is doing her best not to get too involved.

Phil detects Kat’s moodiness over the text but she quickly insists that she doesn’t care if he is seeing Sharon again. Will he believe her?

At the call centre, Mo Harris overhears boss Kheerat Panesar trying to poach a new customer from the Mitchell family. She quickly clocks that the guy, Stas, is into some dodgy stuff, which is why the Panesar family are interested.

Mo passes on the info to Kat and she messages Phil, who uses the tip off to his advantage. In the Vic, Kheerat is frustrated when Stas turns down his business offer, only for Phil and Ben Mitchell to waltz into the pub and gloat about getting one over on the Panesars.

Grateful to Kat, Phil thanks her but too proud to admit her feelings, she stalks off.

Isaac Baptiste is bullied into getting a date by the Square’s new resident matchmaker Kim Fox. Determined to get Isaac a proper girlfriend, she sets him up with a blind date.

When Lola Pearce turns up, Isaac is surprised but soon they are both getting on famously.

Unfortunately, a misunderstanding cuts the night short and leaves Isaac feeling angry. Sheree Trueman is infuriated with Kim, believing that Kim paid Lola to spend time with her son. When Kim insists that Isaac has got it all wrong and Lola wanted to go on the date, Isaac feels foolish. Isaac gets hold of Lola and asks her if they can try again…

Dotty Cotton is keen for another way to earn some cash and she comes up with a business idea for club boss Ruby Fowler.

Dotty suggests paying Tiff and her mates to promote the club on social media and lure in the big spending city boys. After Stacey Fowler reluctantly apologises to Ruby, she thinks through Dotty’s idea.

Trying to do the right thing for once she turns down Dotty’s idea, telling her to be a better friend to Tiff and not use her.

Also, Peter Beale is reluctant when gran Kathy Beale wants him to take his brother Bobby Beale on a night out.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.