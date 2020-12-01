EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater leaves the Square for good?

EastEnders spoilers - Kat Slater plots to flee Walford after Kush Kazemi’s betrayal, Honey Mitchell has some big news for Jay Mitchell, and Will Mitchell turns to crime!

Kat Slater is hurt by Kush Kazemi’s betrayal in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.40 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater heads to the cafe after her confrontation with Phil Mitchell over the money she and Kush Kazemi are owed from the car heist. After walking through the door she finds herself face-to-face with copper Jack Branning. He is less than happy to see Kat considering their last tricky encounter. It’s Kat that’s left dumbfounded for once, however, when Jack reveals some shocking news. She is stunned to learn that Kush has handed himself in to the police for the robbery!

Knowing that this could have implications for Phil, she quickly finds him to tell him what’s happened. He is raging, knowing that Kush’s arrest could put him and son Ben Mitchell in jeopardy. Phil issues Kat a stark warning, leaving her shaken. Feeling betrayed by Kush, Kat vows to plough on with her plans to leave Walford for good. Is this the last we’ll see of Kat Slater?

Honey Mitchell is in a thoughtful mood when Jay Mitchell finds her in the Minute Mart. She eventually reveals that the man who tried to date rape her, Paul, has been convincted for assaulting another woman. Relieved that he is finally going to prison for his crimes, how will Honey feel about there not being enough evidence after her assault to convict him?

Also, Will Mitchell is caught red handed by Suki Panesar stealing from the Minute Mart. Suki is determined to make an example of him despite his revelation that he’s taking the food for a struggling friend. But has Will got something on Suki to get him out of this predicament?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm.