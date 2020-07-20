EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Beale and Ian Beale’s family secrets

Mother-and-son team Kathy Beale and Ian Beale – actors Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt take a trip down memory lane with Stacey Dooley

Kathy Beale and Ian Beale, aka actors Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt pull up a chair in Walford East restaurant alongside Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Dooley gets together for a gossip with two of EastEnders’ original cast, Gillian Taylforth and Adam Woodyatt.

The pair, who play mother-and-son duo Kathy Beale and Ian Beale started on the show 35-years-ago.

They tell Stacey all about their close friendship and reveal that Adam was known to rock up on Gillian’s doorstep for food in the early hours of the morning!

Although Adam has been a regular face on the show, Gillian took a very long break after her character Kathy was killed off-screen!

Fortunately Gillian was able to return in true soap-style when Kathy came back from the dead. Gillian recalls her nerves at her first return scenes, a surprise for the 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Adam lets fans in on a secret, when he reveals the real reason why he had to wear a woolly hat during Ian’s homeless storyline.

The pair also re-live a classic Doof Doof moment and Gillian reveals who Kathy’s favourite son is… But is it Ian or Ben Mitchell?

Stacey encourages the duo to tease what’s coming up for the Beale family when the show returns in the Autumn. She also gets an exclusive tour around the Beale’s home, 45 Albert Square.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes.

EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.