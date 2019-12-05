EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor in DANGER as Phil hunts the truth!

Keanu Taylor fears his secret is about to be uncovered, Honey Mitchell makes a surprising discovery, and Ben Mitchell puts the Mitchell empire in jeopardy.

Keanu Taylor is terrified Phil Mitchell will discover the truth in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Phil Mitchell has a go at his stepson Denny Mitchell for calling Lisa Fowler crazy, a nervy Keanu Taylor insists that Lisa really is unstable. Unsure whether Lisa’s revelations about Phil’s wife Sharon Mitchell’s infidelity are true, he visits Lisa to see if she’s having delusions.

When he realises that Lisa’s not off her meds, his demeanour darkens… Meanwhile, Louise Mitchell turns up to see her mum, not knowing her dad is inside.

When she can’t get into the house, concerned for her mum she resorts to desperate lengths to speak to her. Phil calls Keanu to tell him he wants to find out the truth about Sharon.

An alarmed Keanu sticks to his story about Lisa being unwell. After Keanu and Phil see Sharon talking to Jack Branning in the café, Keanu bundles him out the door. But he’s stopped in his tracks by a text from his pregnant girlfriend… Louise’s water has broken!

Honey Mitchell is at a low point after the shock showdown with her cheating lover Adam Bateman. Concerned for her future she attempts to get hold of her ex Billy Mitchell.

When he finally turns up to talk to her, she is wrong-footed when he suggests that she and the kids move back in with him. But things aren’t quite as they seem. Honey is stunned when she discovers that it’s merely a friendly gesture, as he’s got himself a new woman…

Ben Mitchell turns down criminal Tubbs’ suggestion that he get involved in a job with him. Surprised by Ben’s attitude, Tubbs is even more stunned to realise that Ben’s boyfriend Callum Highway is planning on joining the police!

The news soon gets round and all of Phil Mitchell’s dodgy associates start to pull out of deals and distance themselves. Phil’s partner-in-crime Shirley Carter is fuming with Ben. She warns him that his dad is in a dire situation and he needs to sort it out fast.

Also, Mick Carter and Mitch Baker put a plan into action to land Mick’s son Ollie Carter an accolade at his new school.

