EastEnders spoilers: Keegan Baker’s romantic surprise has a shock twist!

Keegan Baker is horrified when his plan goes wrong, while the boat party disaster threatens to bring trouble to the one resident…

Keegan Baker causes grief for Tiffany Butcher in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Baker feels heartbroken for wife Tiffany Butcher when he sees how cut up she is about stepsister Whitney Dean’s arrest. Determined to find a way to cheer her up, he gets a great idea after speaking to his mum Karen Taylor.

Keegan hatches a plan for a big surprise to put a smile back on Tiffany’s face. But, instead, the young couple are horrified when disaster strikes…

Meanwhile, the shockwaves from the boat party horror continues to reverberate around the Square. The locals are doing their best to get things back to normal. But it’s soon clear that one person’s life is starting to seriously unravel. When doubts form over what is truth and what is lies, someone desperately tries to cover their tracks. They know that if the reality of what happened is ever revealed then the consequences would have devastating effects…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.