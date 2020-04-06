EastEnders spoilers: Keegan Butcher-Baker PANICS after his arrest!

Keegan Butcher-Baker faces a wrongful arrest, Whitney Dean is running out of hope, and Iqra Ahmed is stunned by Ash Panesar’s actions

Keegan Butcher-Baker worries for his future when he is taken for police questioning in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Butcher-Baker is led away by the police following the incident at the party. He’s been wrongly blamed for throwing a brick at the police car and his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker is in a panic.

Tiff runs off to find her policeman uncle Jack Branning to beg him for help. Jack is updated by his police colleague about Keegan’s situation and he realises how much trouble Keegan is in. During the police interview, Keegan insists that he is innocent but he’s told that the evidence is stacked against him.

After failing to get Jack onside, Keegan is panicked. He’s released from the police station but he’s still under investigation. When he gets back home, he is hit by another bombshell when Tiffany has some shocking news for him…

Whitney Dean is in bits after being confronted by Leo King’s raging mother Michaela. In the Queen Victoria, solicitor Gray Atkins and his wife Chantelle Atkins try to calm her down.

When Michaela turns up in the pub, Gray quickly intervenes and ushers her out before she can cause a scene. Gray warns Michaela that she needs to stop. After Gray has words with Whitney, telling her not to get herself into any further trouble, Whitney is left despondent. She tells a worried Sonia Fowler that she is sure she’s going to prison for Leo’s death.

Ash Panesar is worried for her brother Vinny Panesar after the police turned up to bring a stop to his party. Thinking quickly, she takes control of the situation at the flat.

Ash’s girlfriend Iqra Ahmed is taken aback by Ash’s actions. Ash tries to reassure her, but a concerned Iqra wonders if she really knows her girlfriend as well as she thought.

Also, Kush Kazemi is torn when Tommy Moon asks him not to tell anyone about his school worries. Meanwhile, Linda Carter does her best to support her grieving friend Sharon Mitchell.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm