EastEnders spoilers: Keegan Butcher-Baker has a run in with the police!

Keegan Butcher-Baker is a victim twice over after a robbery, Gray Atkins hides bad news from Whitney Dean and a lying Suki Panesar slips up

Keegan Butcher-Baker is frustrated when he ends up in handcuffs In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Butcher-Baker is hopeful that things are looking up when Iqra Ahmed reveals that her uncle Masood Ahmed has given her his old mobile food van. The partners are excited that their business can now really get off the ground. Over lunch, Keegan’s sister Chantelle Atkins finds out their good news.

Happy for her brother, Chantelle offers to help Keegan with his loan application. Keegan heads home with wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker but they’re horrified when they see a burglar running out of their flat. Keegan goes after the man and during the scuffle, the thief steals Tiffany’s wedding ring.

The police turn up and find an injured Keegan, but they make the wrong assumption and he ends up being handcuffed. Can Keegan convince the police that he’s the victim not the perpetrator?

Gray Atkins visits Whitney Dean in prison to talk through her case. He tries to reassure her that the courts will realise she killed Leo King in self-defence. Back in the Square, a worried Tiffany asks after her step-sister. Not wanting to upset Tiffany he lies that she’s in a better state than she is. When Gray’s wife Chantelle tries to be supportive over the case, a stressed out Gray explodes and violently grabs her. Gray tells a terrified Chantelle that he’s going to drop Whitney’s case.

Suki Panesar is caught off guard when Jean Slater questions her about her cancer treatment and her doctor. Suki stumbles over her lie and she’s forced to cover to a suspicious Jean.

Also, Bex Fowler breaks the news to her disapproving parents Sonia Fowler and Martin Fowler that she’s going travelling.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm.