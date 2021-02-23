EastEnders spoilers: Kheerat Panesar puts Vinny in danger!

Kheerat Panesar makes a deal that goes wrong, Gray Atkins threatens Whitney Dean and Stacey Slater makes an apology to Martin Fowler

A deal with the Mitchells causes trouble for Kheerat Panesar and his family in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar and Vinny Panesar are in the Minute Mart talking about a potential deal with the Mitchell family when they spot someone trying to steal from the store. Kheerat’s quick to intervene and warns the thief that he shouldn’t mess with the Panesars.

Despite Kheerat’s warning, the thief seems unconcerned. A frustrated Vinny tells his brother that their name means nothing around Albert Square. He insists to Kheerat that the only way they can protect their reputation is by joining up with the Mitchells, who have some clout in the area.

After arranging a meet up with Ben Mitchell, Kheerat and Vinny lay out their plan to go into partnership with him and his dad Phil Mitchell. Kheerat takes Ben to see wheeler dealer Stas, who has a proposal for them.

With Vinny standing by with cash for Stas, things aren’t going to plan, as Stas is angry with the Mitchells. He tells Ben he doesn’t trust him as his family has been bad-mouthing him and he wants his money back.

Vinny is on his way to the Arches with the money for Stas when he has an encounter with the thief from the Minute Mart…

Whitney Dean and Kush Kazemi are getting flirty but their time together is cut short when Whitney has to go round to Gray Atkins’ house to babysit his kids. When Gray gets back from work he’s shocked when Whitney reveals she took the children round to Denise Fox’s place for a playdate with Denise’s young son Raymond.

Furious with Whitney, Gray snaps and tells her that they could be in danger at the Fox’s. Denise ex-convict former hubby Lucas could have turned up anytime.

Taken aback by Gray’s outburst, Whitney is left upset. He later apologises for going off at her but does he really mean it?

Stacey Slater is feeling terrible about the incident involving Ruby Fowler and she blames herself for what happened. When she encounters Ruby’s husband Martin Fowler she shares her regret. Is he willing to accept her apology?

Meanwhile, Isaac Baptiste is out on another date with Lola Pearce and he realises he needs to come clean to her. Steeling himself, he reveals his big secret, leaving her shocked.

What does this mean for their future?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.