EastEnders spoilers: Kim Fox makes a shock discovery!

EastEnders spoilers - Kim Fox is taken aback by Denise Fox’s shock confession, Tina Carter finds a new place to stay and Phil Mitchell is in danger

Kim Fox is stunned by a surprise revelation in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Fox hasn’t let her sister Denise Fox get a word in edgeways since she sashayed back into the house. Desperate to tell Kim her big news, Denise prepares herself for the announcement that she has her son back with her, when little Raymond Dawkins comes tottering in the door! Kim is dumbfounded to discover that Denise finally has her son back with her. Determined to get the best for her sister, Kim encourages Denise to be with Jack Branning as it’s obvious they love each other. What will Denise do?

Tina Carter is still looking for somewhere to stay and with diminishing options she approaches her sister Shirley Carter. Agreeing to talk to widowed Gray Atkins, Shirley talks him into letting Tina move in too. Gray agrees she can stay until she sorts herself out.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell and the rest of the gang find tensions are frayed. But will they get away with the robbery?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.