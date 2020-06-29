EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi and Martin Fowler’s date with Stacey!

Kush Kazemi and Martin Fowler actors Davood Ghadami and James Bye talk love triangles, set surprises and friendship with EastEnders superfan Stacey Dooley

Kush Kazemi and Martin Fowler – aka actors Davood Ghadami and James Bye – meet up with Stacey Dooley for EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin and Kush are two of Albert Square’s closest pals but it turns out actors James Bye and Davood Ghadami are great mates in real life! The EastEnders hunks head to the Walford East restaurant to talk to Stacey about their on-set and off-set friendship and their time on the show.

Known by the production team as ‘the naughty kids at the back of the class’ the pair exchange some banter as they talk Stacey through a few classic scenes.

As well as reviewing the Martin, Kush and Stacey Fowler love triangle that saw Stacey having Kush’s baby after a fling, Stacey (Dooley, that is, not Fowler!) asks the lads about their tougher storylines.

Davood talks about the heartbreaking knife crime story that saw Kush’s brother Shakil Kazemi fatally stabbed. Meanwhile, James gives an insight into a recent storyline that saw Martin turn from mild-mannered market stallholder to potential hitman!

It wouldn’t be Secrets From the Square without some juicy on set stories. James reveals all about the time he thought he’d killed a stuntman… Also, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Davood has a laugh over a scene that saw Kush and friends attempt a One Direction dance routine!

If that wasn’t excitement enough, James will give fans an access-all-areas tour of the Square along with fan girl Stacey and we find out what’s really on those market stalls…

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.