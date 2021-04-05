EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi decides his fate in court!

Kush makes a decison about his plea, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is caught out, and Isaac Baptiste feels caught between mum Sheree and dad Patrick

Kush Kazemi faces the Mitchells' crimes in Thursday's episode of EastEnders

Kush Kazemi is feeling nervous as he prepares for his plea hearing. After earlier getting a wobble over taking the rap for all the Mitchells misdemeanours, Phil Mitchell is worried that Kush will rat them out.

Ben Mitchell reassures his dad that he’ll make sure that Kush knows what’s at stake if he doesn’t go along with their plan.

At court, Kush is rattled when he spies Ben before the hearing. As well as a Mitchell presence, their lawyer Gray Atkins is also there. The court clerk reads the indictment relating to the robbery, as Ben keeps a steely eye on Kush.

It’s time for Kush to make his plea. Will he stick to the Mitchell script or will he back out at the last minute?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker and Dotty Cotton watch Tiff’s hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker on his market stall. He’s still inundated with smitten girls, who saw him topless on the social media live feed!

As Tiff heads off, she is confronted by a man, Greg, who is raging. He accuses her of overcharging him for drinks at the club. Tiffany, of course, is guilty as can be, as she and Dotty have been scamming customers for some time, but she’s not about to admit it!

Dotty jumps to Tiff’s defence and send the bloke away with a flea in his ear.

That evening, Dotty and Tiff turn up for their shift at the club and boss Ruby Fowler wants a word with them. She reveals that a customer has complained to her that they’ve taken his money.

Will they lose their jobs or will Ruby have something else to say to them?

Isaac Baptiste is happy when dad Patrick Trueman invites him and girlfriend Lola Pearce to lunch. Over lunch with his parents Patrick and Sheree, Isaac notices there’s some tension between the two.

Patrick brings up the subject of doing a drugs trial for a new stroke drug. Sheree, however, is concerned that he could do himself harm. She points that his medical history and the fact that he’s a black man statistically puts him at greater risk.

Isaac feels stuck in the middle as Sheree demands that he persuade Patrick not to do the trial. The more Sheree pushes however, the more determined Patrick is to do it.

An exasperated Isaac tells Sheree that she has to let Patrick make up his own mind.

Later, he pockets Patrick’s phone. what is he up to?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.00 pm.