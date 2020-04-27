EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi in shock discovery about Jean Slater!

Kush Kazemi is determined not to let Jean Slater suffer, Bobby Beale makes a brave request and Linda Carter has a new resolve

Kush Kazemi investigates Jean Slater’s bizarre behaviour in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kush Kazemi tries to gently find out from Jean Slater how she’s doing, as he’s been worried for some time about her increasingly edgy mood. Jean brushes off Kush’s concerns and breezily insists she’s well. But Kush can’t shake his suspicion and he makes the shock discovery that Jean has stopped taking her medication.

Jean has a run-in with nemesis Suki Panesar and then explodes at Phil Mitchell for no reason. Approaching Jean about her medication situation, Kush is frustrated when Jean refuses to see sense. Will he take desperate measures to ensure she gets back on track?

Ian Beale is feeling chuffed with himself as he plans a surprise for best mate Sharon Mitchell. But when he finds out about his son Bobby Beale’s collapse in the club, he is alarmed.

Meanwhile, Bobby is doing his best to ignore what happened, as he continues to pursue Dotty Cotton. He plucks up the courage to ask her out on a date. What will Dotty say?

Linda Carter is downhearted when Phil Mitchell turns down her recent request. But she decides that she won’t be beaten, making a vow to conquer her demons. Can Linda stick to keeping off the booze and getting her life back together?

Also, Denise Fox gives Isaac Baptiste some home truths about his attitude and he agrees to tutor Kat Moon’s struggling son Tommy Moon.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm