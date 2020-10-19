EastEnders spoilers: Will Kush Kazemi gamble everything away?

EastEnders spoilers - unaware of their ulterior motive, will gambling addict Kush agree to join the Panesar family for a poker game? Winner takes ALL?

Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) have secretly teamed-up with a plan to send the Slater family packing from Walford on EastEnders! (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri on BBC One, check out our TV Guide for full listings).

Having discovered that Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) fella, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) has a gambling addiction, the Panesar family decide to target Kush’s weakness by inviting him to join their poker nights.

Kat has already told Kush to delete the gambling app he has been using and get his act together.

But will the chance to win BIG against ruthless Suki and her son, Kheerat (Jaz Deol) prove too tempting?

