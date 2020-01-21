EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi hides his guilty secret!

Kush Kazemi is terrified over what he’s done to Leo King, Linda Carter breaks a promise to husband Mick Carter and Keegan Baker’s troubles continue.

Kush Kazemi is terrified about Leo King’s fall in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Leo King’s plunge from the Prince Albert balcony, Kush Kazemi looks on in horror. Although he was partly responsible after giving him a shove during a fight, he never meant Leo to fall.

A stunned Whitney Dean rushes over to Leo’s lifeless body as the paramedics arrive. Will Leo survive? Meanwhile, Kush is in pieces over what’s happened, wracked with guilt. Kat Moon gives her boyfriend a pep talk and insists that although it was an accident, he can’t admit to what happened. It must seem like Leo’s fall was nothing to do with Kush…

Mick Carter tries to get through to wife Linda Carter over her drinking, especially after the latest incident in the Prince Albert when a drunk Linda hit her head. He encourages her to sort herself out and go to rehab, but Linda insists that she’s not alcoholic and can stop if she wants to.

After Mick wearily agrees when Linda promises to ration her drinking, things seem to be going well. But it’s not long before the temptation proves too much for Linda. Will her drinking getting her into another terrible situation?

Keegan Baker is mortified when there’s an incident at Gray Atkins’ office and his contract for sandwiches is unfairly cancelled. Gray later checks on his stepbrother, who has another problem on his plate after wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker tries to rope him into a dodgy scheme to help them fool the council and keep their flat. Recent events have started to get to Keegan and he confides his woes to Patrick Trueman. Can Patrick suggest a solution?

Also, Suki Panesar is up to something when she encourages son Kheerat Panesar to rent an office space nearby.

