EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi is keeping secrets!

Kush Kazemi is left in a dilemma over Tommy Moon’s request in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kush Kazemi continues to worry about Tommy Moon, after the young boy’s confession last week that he hates it at school. Tommy has made Kush promise not to reveal his struggles to the Slater family, as he doesn’t want to add to their troubles.

Although wanting to keep Tommy’s confidence, Kush is in a pickle, as he wants to do something more constructive to help the lad. After dropping Tommy off at school he does the next best thing without letting slip Tommy’s secret, asking teacher Isaac Baptiste to keep an eye on Tommy during class time.

Keegan’s recent run in with the police has really left him feeling down and worried about his future. The lack of support from wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s copper uncle Jack Branning hasn’t helped.

When Jack’s girlfriend Denise Fox finds out what Keegan has had to deal with recently and what he’s being accused of, she is shocked. Has Keegan found an ally who could help him out?

Jean Slater has done her best to get back on track following the death of her sweetheart Daniel Cook from cancer.

When she discovers that he’s left a gift for her, she is touched. But will it give her a wobble or will the romantic gesture comfort her?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm