EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi plays a dangerous game

Kush Kazemi is feeling chipper in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (8.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As he sets about arranging a surprise wedding for him and Whitney Dean, Kush is full of hope, but he’s soon brought crashing down to earth when lawyer Gray Atkins points out that he’ll be going away for a very long time.

Gray explains that if he takes on all of Phil Mitchell’s extra charges it will really impact on his sentence.

Kush confronts the Mitchells

Feeling alarmed, Kush Kazemi decides that the money he’s getting from the Mitchells isn’t worth what he’ll have to go through.

Heading over to see the Mitchells, he tells them he’s out of the deal. He won’t be taking all the heat for the robbery.

But will Ben Mitchell let him out of their arrangement so easily?

Meanwhile, Kat Slater flippantly tells Whitney that Kush’s deal with the Mitchells will see them set up for life.

Whitney is stunned… she had no idea that Kush had cut a deal with them!

Whitney manages to find Kush and tells him they need to talk, wanting to confront him about his plea.

Before she can bring up the subject Kush Kazemi blurts out that he’s arranged for them to get wed!

What should be a happy announcement is met by fury from Whitney, who is fuming that he never told her about the deal.

Lost for words and unable to defend himself, Kush instead walks off.

Trouble for the Taylors

Karen Taylor is feeling very anxious about her cashflow situation, as she doesn’t know where she’ll get enough money for the bills.

Daughter Bernadette reassures Karen that she can help out with the household kitty, but Karen fears that it won’t be enough.

When Karen runs into her boss Apostolos she is surprised when he tells her he has a proposition for her.

With new jobs thin on the ground and a cut in benefits now that the boys aren’t with her, Karen is feeling downhearted. She meets up with Apostolos in Walford East to hear what he has to say.

Before he has a chance to tell her what he’s suggesting, Karen lays into him. Has she just made a big mistake?

Shirley Carter is back in Albert Square after an unsuccessful mission to find her sister Tina Carter.

With no idea that Gray Atkins is responsible for Tina’s ‘disappearance’, she’s blaming Phil and she tells him she’ll make him pay.

Tiffany’s secret

Keegan Butcher-Baker is on cloud nine as he sets up his new market stall, confident that things are looking up.

Meanwhile, his wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker gets a nice stack of cash from coworker Dotty Cotton, who has her cut of the earnings from their credit card scam.

Tiff begs Dotty to keep it quiet, as she hasn’t told Keegan what they’ve been up to at the club.

When Keegan later spots Tiff in a posh dress he’s surprised, but he reassures her that he’ll be buying her nice dresses soon if the stall works out as well as he thinks.

Also, Mick Carter discovers a birthday card from Katy Lewis to daughter Frankie Lewis, that Frankie has chucked in the bin.

Mick apologises for forgetting his daughter’s birthday and promises her they’ll celebrate in style tomorrow.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.