EastEnders spoilers: Kush Kazemi sacrifices himself for Kat!

Kush Kazemi has an attack of conscience in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kush Kazemi and Kat Slater have been AWOL ever since fleeing the Square in a cab in a bid to dodge not only the police but a raging Phil Mitchell. With Kush looking at a prison sentence after clumsily getting caught at the botched car heist, he couldn’t hide out in the Fowlers’ attic for ever and they felt forced to leave. Phil is also after the pair for Kush’s threat to grass on Phil’s son Ben Mitchell to save his own skin.

Despite the two very good reasons not to return to the Square, Kush and Kat sneak back into the Slaters’ house. They are desperate to get some things together as well as getting the money they’re owed from the heist from Phil. Keeping a low profile they manage to escape the notice of the police that are currently swarming the Square, looking for Ian Beale’s attacker. Expecting a fight, Kat heads to see Phil to get what they’re owed. She’s over the moon when instead of arguing with her, Phil hands her a wad of cash. But her victory is soon soured when she realises it’s only a fraction of the money that she’s owed.

Meanwhile, with the plan to flee abroad weighing heavy on his mind, Kush makes a big decision. Knowing how much this will affect both of their families he hands himself in to the cops…

The police have launched an investigation into Ian Beale’s shock attack and Square resident and top cop Jack Branning is leading the case. When he realises that half the Square are holding grudges against a duplicitous Ian it makes it difficult to pinpoint a culprit. The case takes a sudden turn, however, when they make a huge breakthrough and someone is arrested…

