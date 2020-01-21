EastEnders spoilers: Leo King is KILLED in horror plunge?

Leo King is pushed from a balcony, Suki Panesar turns up in the Square to reunite her family, and Linda Carter feels unsupported

Leo King takes a horrific tumble at the hands of one of the Square’s residents in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leo King continues to bait Whitney Dean in the market and starts to get out of hand. When he spots Kat Moon walking near his stall he verbally abuses her. Not one to bite her tongue, a furious Kat takes revenge by ripping Leo’s stall to pieces.

Furious with Leo, Kush Kazemi and Martin Fowler head to The Queen Vic with Kat to cool down. Whitney is in bits over what’s happened but they reassure her that everything will be okay. Leo turns up at the pub but he’s stunned when he’s arrested.

A triumphant Kat suggests to Whitney they head to the Prince Albert to celebrate teaching him a lesson. Leo turns up at the Albert after being questioned by the police and makes a move to grab Whitney. Kush arrives just in time to intervene but in the ensuing scuffle Kush accidentally pushes Leo from the pub balcony… Will Leo survive?

Panesar family matriarch Suki Panesar makes an unexpected appearance in Walford. Jean Slater is surprised when she sees her ordering about her sons! Suki’s main objective is to talk to her estranged daughter Ash Panesar.

Kheerat Panesar tries to stop Suki confronting Ash but it’s not long before mother and daughter come face-to-face. With things threatening to blow up, however, there’s horror when Suki collapses. Later, Suki pleads with her daughter to call a truce. What will Ash say?

Linda Carter is hurt when Mo Harris and Jean Slater gossip about her but husband Mick Carter doesn’t have her back. Angry with Mick’s betrayal, Linda heads over to the Prince Albert on a mission to have a drink. When Linda hits her head, however, Tina Carter refuses to serve her. Tina phones nephew Mick to warn him that Linda is in a state yet again.

Also, Sharon makes a shock discovery. Meanwhile, Tiffany feels forced into a lie to protect her home.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.