EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is reported to social services!

Linda Carter kicks off when she’s called in to school, Sharon Mitchell wants to get to the truth, and Lisa Fowler vows to protect her daughter.

Linda Carter is outraged when the school accuses her of putting her son at risk in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the morning after the night before and Linda Carter is hungover yet again, having destroyed her promise to husband Mick Carter to stop drinking. When Mick throws her drunken behaviour in her face, Linda feels humiliated but refuses to take responsibility.

Mick’s mum Shirley Carter hears the couple arguing and she vows to protect her son. Hunting for evidence of Linda’s drinking, she finds her hidden stash of booze. Shirley confronts Mick, trying to make him face the truth about his wife.

Mick gets a call from son Ollie Carter’s school and he and Linda are called in for a serious chat. They are horrified when it’s explained to them that social services have been informed about Ollie, who is clearly suffering from the disturbances at home.

Matters get even worse for Linda, when Sharon Mitchell confronts her about her drunken revelation that Keanu Taylor is still alive. Linda tries to deny all knowledge of their chat. When Sharon threatens to ask Martin Fowler about Linda’s claims, she is backed into a corner. Will she tell Sharon the truth about Keanu’s faked death?

Lisa Fowler is concerned about daughter Louise Mitchell’s state of mind. She tells Louise’s dad Phil Mitchell that she’s taking Louise and her baby Peggy to start a new life in Portugal. Will Phil let Lisa have her way or will he ensure that Louise is kept close?

Also, Ian ups his campaign to get the locals to vote for him as in the local council elections. Meanwhile, Daniel Cook and Jean Slater play Rainie Branning at her own game.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm