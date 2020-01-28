EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter accuses Mick Carter of BETRAYAL!

Linda Carter thinks Mick Carter has gone behind her back, Bernadette Taylor plays detective and Ian Beale re-examines his past.

A paranoid Linda Carter calls out husband Mick Carter for plotting against her in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has agreed to attend to the alcohol addiction support session after the steely insistence from mother-in-law Shirley Carter. During the meeting, Linda struggles and Shirley is surprised when Linda breaks down at the end.

After taking Linda back home, Shirley tells son Mick Carter about what happened. She encourages him to make sure that son Ollie Carter is put first. A miserable Linda overhears the two of them talking and it’s not long before she turns to the bottle, feeling pushed out by them both.

When Mick tries to stop Linda drinking, she has another drunken outburst, ruining some of Ollie’s drawings. Devastated by what’s happened, Linda is in a low place and she accuses her husband of plotting against her with Shirley.

The police update Karen Taylor over their investigation into her son Keanu Taylor’s disappearance. Karen’s daughter Bernadette Taylor is surprised when Karen seems unconcerned. Suspicious that something is up, she steals Karen’s phone and calls Keanu, leaving her brother a message. Has she put him in danger?

Ian Beale has been loving having old flame Sharon Mitchell staying at his house. He takes the opportunity to reminisce with Sharon about their shared past on the Square. But it soon becomes clear that Sharon doesn’t feel the same way about him. Will Ian feel crushed? Meanwhile, Sharon is stunned by her son Dennis Rickman’s attitude towards her.

Also, Isaac Baptiste gives Denise Fox food for thought over Sheree Trueman’s romantic past. Meanwhile, Mick Carter tries to reassure a stressed out Whitney Dean.

