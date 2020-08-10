EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter and Sharon Mitchell ‘landladies special’

Linda Carter and Sharon Mitchell, aka actresses Kellie Bright and Letitia Dean, look back on the Queen Vic’s most famous landladies in 'Secrets...'

EastEnders Linda Carter is all set to hand over the reins of the Queen Vic to Sharon Mitchell. To mark a new era of the Square’s favourite boozer, actresses Kellie Bright and Letitia Dean meet up with presenter Stacey Dooley in Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After nearly seven years running the bar with husband Mick Carter it will be a new start for Linda, while for Sharon it’s a return to her childhood home. The duo will look back at all the famous landladies that have served up banter, heartache and, of course, a pint or two over the soap’s 35-year history.

Kellie and Letitia discuss with Stacey the highs and lows of landladies from Sharon Mitchell’s alcoholic mum Angie Watts to the powerhouse that was Peggy Mitchell. They’ll also revisit some of the pub’s biggest dramas, as well as looking back at their own big moments. Stacey surprises the pair with a pub quiz as she puts their landlady knowledge to the ultimate test!

As well as their on-screen friendship, Kellie and Letitia reveal that they’re just as close off screen. They also tease fans with what’s to come for both Linda and Sharon when the soap returns to the screen in the autumn. Are there any more ‘duff duffs’ for the Queen Vic favourites in the offing?

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.