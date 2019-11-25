EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is arrested for drink driving!

Linda Carter gets on the wrong side of the law, Sharon Mitchell feels guilty about landing Lisa Fowler in it, and Ian Beale has a PR disaster.

Linda Carter makes a terrible mistake in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Although she’s got a heavy head from a drinking session the night before, she offers to drive son Ollie Carter to school so that husband Mick Carter can go to his doctor’s appointment.

At the school, Linda accidentally backs into another car. Thinking she hasn’t been seen, she drives off. Later, Linda and Chantelle find Mieko and Shelley waiting with two police officers. Someone has reported her for the accident! After she’s forced to do a breathalyser test Linda is mortified when in her hungover state she’s over the limit and is arrested…

Louise Mitchell is increasingly concerned about mum Lisa Fowler, who has been getting more manic in the wake of Mel Owen’s fatal accident and the revelations about Sharon Mitchell. Lisa is determined to expose the truth of the situation but Louise is convinced her mum is off her meds and she questions her. When Keanu Taylor tells Sharon that Louise is sure that Lisa is having an episode, Sharon feels guilty that Lisa is taking the fall for her own guilt.

Ian Beale is determined to become the local councillor and is hoping that Ruby Allen’s brilliant PR skills will help him shine. But when his event to plug his bid to become councillor goes horribly wrong, Ian loses the plot, infuriating Ruby.

Also, Ben Mitchell feels good about himself when he helps out Sonia Fowler. Billy Mitchell gives Karen Taylor another trial at the club.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.