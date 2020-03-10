EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter faces up to bully Shelley!

Linda Carter is confronted by her nemesis, Callum Highway makes a shock discovery about Ben Mitchell and Tiffany Butcher-Baker worries for her marriage

Linda Carter bravely faces her fears in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is still rattled after her run in with nasty mum Shelley at the school the previous day. She is unnerved when Shelley turns up at the Queen Vic with the express intention of bad mouthing her to the school’s newest teacher Isaac Baptiste. But something snaps in Linda and she stands up to her tormentor. Linda deals out a few home truths of her own, leaving Shelley embarrassed. Isaac is impressed with Linda for defending herself against the bullying, while her husband Mick Carter is proud of how far his wife has come.

Callum Highway is horrified when he finds out that his boyfriend Ben Mitchell was arrested for nicking a car. He feels even worse when he discovers that Ben was spotted leaving The Prince Albert with a guy. Fearing for his future career in the police, Callum has a chat with police officer Jack Branning and he makes a difficult decision. Is he about to dump Ben?

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is concerned for her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker, who seems to be going in a downward spiral as he rages against the world. Worried about how it’s affecting them as a couple, she talks to Callum Highway about their problems. Can he help her out with some advice?

Also, Habiba Ahmed flirts with Jags Panesar but is frustrated when he seems oblivious!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.