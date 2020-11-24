EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter cheating secret exposed?

EastEnders spoilers - Linda Carter is caught between two men, Bobby Beale makes a shock announcement and Ian Beale turns turns the tables on Max Branning!

Linda Carter is torn between Mick Carter and Max Branning in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is in turmoil following her kiss with Max Branning, as it has put her head in a spin. Despite coming clean to hubby Mick Carter in the past about an earlier drunken kiss with Max, she’s terrified this latest slip up could really cause havoc for her.

With the Lucy Beale award announcement taking place later at the Queen Vic, Linda is torn over whether to go, despite applying for the money to start her business. When Mick mentions it to her she lashes out, telling him that she’s been hurt by his cold and evasive behaviour recently. Retreating to work in the launderette, Linda is surprised when Max turns up to see her. He persuades her to go to the pub with him and they head there together…

Mick’s aunt Tina Carter is also on her way to the Vic with her sister Shirley Carter. She tells Shirley what she’s been up to in her bid to take down Ian. The pair relish the thought of seeing Ian’s reaction when the plan falls into place, eager to witness his downfall.

In the Queen Vic, it’s been all hands on deck to get the pub ready for the award ceremony. Bobby Beale has been in a dilemma over who to hand the award money to, and thus far dad Ian Beale has been no help. When Bobby finally gets Ian’s attention, all of a sudden Ian has a suggestion. He tells Bobby he knows who Lucy would have picked to win.

Stepping forward to present the award, Bobby makes a speech about his late sister Lucy. As Bobby Beale reveals the recipient of the award, everyone is stunned. Who could it be?

Meanwhile, Max is suspicious to discover Ian is looking smug again and is no longer terrified of his threats. Ian explains to Max exactly what he’s done. Has he managed to finally defeat his enemy or is it just a matter of time before Max gets the upper hand yet again?

Also, Ben Mitchell is livid when he finds out that all his dodgy contacts are shunning him. No one wants to work with the Mitchell family after they were grassed on following their last criminal enterprise. Determined not to lose face, Ben vows to find out who ruined the Mitchells’ reputation. Meanwhile, dad Phil Mitchell hasn’t time for Ben’s scheming as he’s got ex-wife Sharon Watts’ lawyers to worry about…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.