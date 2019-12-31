EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter ends up in a DESPERATE way!

Linda Carter puts her safety in danger as she downs the drinks on New Year's Eve, and the shock events of Christmas continue to be felt around the Square.

Linda Carter puts herself in peril in the New Year’s Eve episode of EastEnders (7:30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the New Year’s Eve celebrations continue at Karen Taylor’s party, Linda Carter is determined to down the booze and drown out her sorrows. Despite the disturbing events over Christmas, Linda hasn’t had the wake up call she desperately needs.

After leaving husband Mick Carter at a loss over how to help her, Linda determinedly throws herself into the celebrations. Soon, her drinking is completely out of control.

It’s not long before the other partygoers realise that she’s gone too far and they urge her to lay off the drink and sober up. Linda refuses to listen to anyone’s advice and she finds herself in a very tricky situation…

Meanwhile, as the parties in Chantelle’s house, the club and the Vic ramp up, other families on the Square are dealing with their own troubles. After the shocking events in several households on Christmas Day continue to have ripple effects, some Walford residents are continuing to struggle.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on New Year’s Day at 8:00pm