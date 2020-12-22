EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter gets tough with Mick Carter!

Linda Carter tries to save Mick Carter from himself, Martin Fowler winds up wife Ruby Fowler and Kim Fox has a plan to keep Denise Fox safe

Linda Carter deals out some tough love to Mick Carter the Bank Holiday Monday episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is still in a dilemma over what to do about his aunt Tina Carter, let alone his complete anguish and confusion over his past.

Despite their recent troubles, wife Linda Carter still cares for her estranged hubby and she tries yet again to get him to open up. Insisting that it’s clear he’s having some kind of breakdown, she decides to get tough.

Mick is taken aback when Linda firmly says he needs to face up to what is really troubling him. But can she make him see sense?

Later, Mick sits awkwardly in the pub with mum Shirley Carter. She’s hurt that Mick is still being cold towards her. Broaching the subject of some harsh words she shared at Christmas, she insists she doesn’t regret being honest with him.

Shirley reveals she’s unimpressed with Linda’s latest antics. She insists that Mick has been too generous to Linda over the last few years, considering what she’s put him through with her alcoholism.

Pointing out that Linda seems to have turned her attention to Max Branning as soon as things got tough for Mick, Shirley thinks Mick should wise up.

Will her words encourage Mick to finally tell his mum about his conflict over his past in the care home and the confusion he’s felt over Katy Lewis’ insistence that she didn’t sexually abuse him?

Meanwhile, Martin Fowler has a heart-to-heart with Stacey Slater after her surprise kiss on Christmas Day! He shares some of his troubles with his ex and is grateful for her support.

Later, he’s with wife Ruby Fowler and he brings up Stacey. Insisting that it would be good if they could all be friends, he lets slip that Stacey ‘understands’ him. Ruby, unsurprisingly, is completely livid, but she hides her fury from Martin.

Denise Fox has been in a terrible state ever since seeing her ex Lucas Johnson at Christmas. Considering he once held her hostage in a cellar for weeks, let alone murdering three people, it’s not really a surprise!

She confesses to sister Kim Fox how vulnerable and scared she’s feeling, worried that he’s returned to hurt her.

Kim shares her worries about Denise with Patrick Trueman, who is just as concerned. Kim tells Patrick she has a plan…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.