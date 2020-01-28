EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter makes a horrifying discovery!

Linda Carter deals with a shock situation, Karen Taylor makes a risky confession, and Daniel Cook discovers heartbreaking news.

Linda Carter is dealt a huge blow in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is convinced that husband Mick Carter is plotting against her with her mother-in-law Shirley Carter to push her out of her son Ollie Carter’s life. After overhearing their conversation, she sneaks out of the Queen Vic, desperate for someone to talk to.

When she finds Sharon Mitchell, she apologises to her for going off at her again recently. A sympathetic Sharon forgives her friend. After confiding her fears, Linda gets a boost when Sharon encourages her to fight for her marriage.

Linda heads back to the Vic to talk to Mick but her fragile confidence is about to be shattered by what she finds at home…

Bernadette Taylor is frustrated that she’s still totally in the dark about her brother Keanu Taylor’s disappearance. Leaving a message for him from mum Karen Taylor’s phone has got her no further.

She has a go at Karen and Karen’s boyfriend Billy Mitchell for not taking things seriously. An alarmed Karen realises that Bernadette is not going to let things go. Concerned that if she continues to dig she’ll put Keanu in danger, she confesses that Keanu is alive and well…

Daniel Cook is up to his usual tricks, joking about everything, when he winds up undertaker Stuart Highway and his girlfriend Rainie Branning about his funeral plans. Daniel is due an appointment at the hospital to talk about the progress of his cancer. He is suddenly hit hard by the reality of the situation when the doctor reveals that he has only weeks to live.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.