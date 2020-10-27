EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is worried about Mick

EastEnders spoilers - Linda Carter is concerned that Mick Carter is hiding something, Kat Slater has a money making plan and Callum Highway struggles with his loyalties.

Linda Carter suspects that something is seriously wrong with Mick Carter in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is offered another shift at the restaurant by Max Branning but hubby Mick Carter is not impressed. Meanwhile, Mick is still distracted over the discovery that Frankie Lewis is his daughter.

When he sees that she’s back in the Square he fells anxious that she’s not been returning his messages. Strung out by the situation and the resurfacing of old memories about his childhood abuse by his carer, Frankie’s mum Katy Lewis, Mick tries to pull himself together.

Determined to get a bit of normality back he vows to woo back his erring wife. But Linda knows her husband too well, and at home she realises that something serious is bothering him. Will he tell her the shocking truth?

Kat Slater wants to get the family back on track money-wise and she has an idea to get them some cash. But it’s a typical Kat-style plan and Stacey Slater and Kush Kazemi are not convinced. With only one month’s rent in hand, they are left in a dilemma. Feeling she has nowhere left to turn Kat approaches none other than Phil Mitchell for help. What will he say?

Callum Highway wants to make boyfriend Ben Mitchell’s birthday special and he lays on a spread for breakfast. Although he’s taken the day off to be with Ben, he is forced to rush into work. With things strained between the couple, Callum later accuses Ben of not trusting him. Callum is torn when Ben later tells him that the Mitchells never forget loyalty…

Also, Jay Mitchell is amazed by Honey Mitchell’s strength in the aftermath of her attack. Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is feeling overwhelmed as she begins her new job in the funeral parlour.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm