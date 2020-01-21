EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter goes MISSING with little Ollie!

Linda Carter disappears and worries her family, Kathy Beale steps up to support grandson Bobby Beale and Suki Panesar has a plan

Linda Carter leaves her family terrified when she goes missing in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After his run in with Linda Carter, Mick Carter realises that his wife has done another disappearing act. He is seriously concerned when Linda is nowhere to be found. Unknown to Mick and his aunt Tina Carter, Linda has taken son Ollie Carter out of school for the day so she can spend some time with him.

The pair are filled with panic as the time ticks by with no word from Linda. When she finally returns home to the Queen Vic, she is taken aback by their concern instead of being sorry. She insists that she’s done nothing wrong and refuses to apologise. Mick is furious.

Kathy Beale is willing to make a compromise for grandson Bobby Beale after realising he’s struggling to cope. She tells son Ian Beale that despite Sharon Mitchell’s presence in the house, she is going to move back home to the Beales’. Sharon breaks Kathy’s trust by borrowing Kathy’s keys so she can get into the Mitchell house. When a furious Kathy catches Sharon red handed she warns her not to make any more mistakes.

Suki Panesar’s appearance in the Square has caused some huge ripples with her family. Daughter Ash Panesar and sons Kheerat, Vinny and Jags Panesar have some serious reservations but it looks like she’s there to stay. Suki secretly has an ulterior motive for being in the Square. How far will she go to reunite her family?

Also, Sheree Trueman is unimpressed when Patrick Trueman makes a surprise suggestion. Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton impresses Shirley Carter with her mechanic skills and lands herself a job at The Arches.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm