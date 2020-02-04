EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter makes a TERRIBLE mistake!

Linda Carter lets her mouth runaway with her, Leo King learns something new about Whitney Dean and Daniel Cook has a romantic treat for Jean Slater

Linda Carter puts Ollie’s future in jeopardy in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is frustrated when Linda Carter has a go at him for talking to social worker Loretta behind her back. Already drunk, Linda won’t listen to Mick and vows to put Loretta straight. She hurries after Loretta to tell her like it is, but will her words cause the Carters even more trouble? Meanwhile, Mick’s aunt Tina Carter checks on him and gently suggests that son Ollie Carter might not be safe around an alcoholic Linda. When Linda gets back from confronting Loretta, she confesses that she might have said the wrong thing. Mick is horrified, accusing Linda of putting Ollie’s home life in danger.

Whitney Dean finds out that Kat Moon is disappointed in her for Kush Kazemi’s involvement in what happened to Leo King. Kush does his best to be fair and reassures Whitney that it’s okay. As Whitney opens up to Kush about her past, she reveals that she has a letter sent to her by her abuser Tony King. Still hiding in the attic, Leo King is very interested by this piece of news…

Jean Slater’s day gets off to a bad start when boyfriend Daniel Cook snaps at her. Already feeling upset, when she’s later confronted by Suki Panesar wanting to know all the details about her cancer treatment, Jean is rattled. When Jean gets back to the house, however, all her earlier troubles are forgotten, as Daniel has arranged a romantic surprise to say sorry for his earlier behaviour. Jean is delighted.

Also, Sonia Fowler is upset when daughter Bex Fowler reveals she’s moving out. Meanwhile, Sharon Mitchell finally reconciles with son Dennis Rickman.

