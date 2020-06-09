EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter REFUSES to sell the Queen Vic!

Linda Carter is having trouble letting go, Billy Mitchell feels threatened by Mitch Baker and Sonia Fowler wants to find her dad!

Linda Carter is reluctant to let Phil Mitchell take control of her pub In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter finds out that Phil Mitchell has been treating wife Sharon Mitchell badly again, seemingly back to his old ways.

When the plan was to sell Phil the Queen Vic so that Sharon could run it, Linda could just about deal with handing over her precious pub.

But the latest turn of events rattles her and gives her second thoughts about letting Phil become the new landlord. Linda talks to husband Mick Carter and tells him they can’t sign it over. Mick understands Linda’s concerns about her friend Sharon but he points out that not selling could leave them in financial trouble. He’s already put a deposit on a new flat and now they desperately need the cash. Will Linda see sense?

Billy Mitchell is on edge ever since a smitten Mitch Baker claimed Billy’s relationship with Karen Taylor is doomed, as Karen always comes back to him. Broaching the subject with Karen, Billy questions whether in her heart-of-hearts she still loves her ex but she insists that Billy is the only man for her.

Still feeling insecure, he decides to warn off Mitch, telling him that if it comes to it he will put up a fight to make sure he keeps Karen!

Sonia Fowler is really missing her daughter Bex Fowler, who left the Square to go travelling in early March. With no relationship to keep her distracted, she gets to thinking about her own family and upbringing. Sonia has never known her dad Terry Cant, as her mum Carol Jackson left him when Sonia was small. Wanting to explore her roots, Sonia decides to start the search for her missing father…

Also, Gray Atkins is sure wife Chantelle Atkins is still lying to him despite her desperate denials. Meanwhile, Mitch Baker encourages son Keegan Butcher-Baker to reconcile with his wife and the police turn up at Ruby’s… Is Dotty in trouble?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.