EastEnders spoilers: Drunk Linda Carter lets slip a BOMBSHELL!

Linda Carter makes a big mistake, Sharon Mitchell realises how much she’s lost and Leo King plays a dirty trick on Kat Moon

Linda Carter stuns Sharon Mitchell with a shock revelation about Keanu Taylor in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Linda Carter realises she’s forgotten husband Mick Carter’s birthday she feels terrible. In a bid to make things better, she arranges a last minute surprise party. Mother-in-law Shirley Carter is unimpressed.

Linda sticks to her promise not to touch the booze, but with everyone getting into the spirit of things at the party, she struggles. Mick is relieved when Chantelle Atkins offers Linda a drink and she turns it down. But it’s not long before the temptation becomes too great and Mick finds Linda has left son Ollie Carter all alone.

A drunk Linda heads to the Prince Albert to continue her binge. When she bumps into Sharon Mitchell, the former best friends call a truce. Sharon confesses to Linda how worried she is about her baby daddy Keanu Taylor and Linda blurts out the truth. Keanu is alive…

It’s Phil Mitchell’s birthday as well as Mick’s and the Square’s resident hardman plans a special meal to celebrate. Daughter Louise Mitchell’s recent behaviour has been worrying him and he’s relieved when she agrees to come along.

But things soon deteriorate when she lashes out at Phil and her brother Ben Mitchell. Later, Phil has a run in with ex Sharon Mitchell. Sharon feels more alone than ever when she sees Phil and the family celebrating without her.

Kat Moon is down in the dumps following a vengeful Leo King’s plot to ruin her business. She is hopeful, however, when Whitney Dean manages to set her up with a new client, Mr Hobbs. Kat heads out to meet Hobbs and she is delighted when she’s offered the contract. But Leo’s meddling in her business suddenly becomes all too clear. Has Leo caused trouble for her yet again?

Also, Ian Beale tries to sweet talk Ruby Allen when he needs the club to host his election winners party. Meanwhile, Sonia Fowler struggles with her guilt and Rainie Branning targets Dot Cotton and Daniel Cook, much to Stuart Highway’s alarm.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.