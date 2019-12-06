EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell is having her baby!

Louise Mitchell is rushed to hospital when she goes into labour, Ben Mitchell tries to make things right for his dad, and Mick Carter makes a big mistake.

Louise Mitchell is about to become a mum in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now that Louise Mitchell is in labour she and dad-to-be Keanu Taylor wait nervously for the ambulance. Meanwhile, Louise’s dad Phil Mitchell is across the Square, confronting wife Sharon Mitchell over the claim she’s had an affair.

With Sharon convincingly arguing that her accuser Lisa Fowler has lost the plot and has an axe to grind, she placates and irate Phil. After upsetting his wife, Phil is left feeling guilty. When Phil leaves Sharon on her own she makes a secret call but who is she contacting?

In the meantime, Phil has found out that his daughter has gone into labour and he rushes to the hospital. A desperate Louise insists that she wants stepmum Sharon by her side.

When Phil can’t get hold of her, Phil call’s Louise’s brother Ben Mitchell. Concerned that Phil is after him for causing trouble with his dodgy business contacts, Ben avoids the calls. As soon as he finds out that Louise is having her baby, however, he rushes to be there for her.

When he arrives at the hospital he reassures a worried Phil and they have a heart-to-heart. Ben is twisted up with guilt over ruining his dad’s reputation and he comes up with a plan to make things right. Ben tells Shirley Carter and Tubbs to meet him at the Arches. What is he plotting to do?

Mick Carter’s plan to win over son Ollie Carter’s teacher Miss Gardner implodes when she finds out what he’s been arranging with local lothario Mitch Baker. Doing his best to defend his actions, Mick is relieved when Miss Gardner has some great news for him and wife Linda Carter. Mick is unhappy when he realises that Linda has been drinking again. But he decides to put his worries on the back burner after some timely advice from Mitch, pouring Linda a toast to Ollie.

Also, Jean Slater’s emotions spill over when she talks about her late friend Daniel Cook. Jack Branning talks to Callum Highway about Leo and warns Whitney Dean to drop him.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at time of 8.00 pm