EastEnders spoilers: Louise Mitchell confesses to Keanu death plot!

Louise Mitchell can't handle her guilt, Mick Carter confronts Linda Carter about New Year's Eve, and Honey Mitchell is hiding something...

Louise Mitchell reveals her dark secret to mum Lisa Fowler in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Louise Mitchell is in an increasingly bad way following her coldblooded revenge against Keanu Taylor at Christmas. The guilt is eating away at her and her best friend Bex Fowler has noticed something is seriously up with the new mum.

When Bex bumps into Louise’s mum Lisa Fowler, she voices her concerns. A worried Lisa vows to help her daughter. Meanwhile, Martin Fowler is concerned that Louise is about to crack over plotting Keanu’s death and he warns her brother Ben Mitchell to keep her under control. But as Lisa comforts her daughter, it becomes too much for Louise, who tells her that Keanu is dead and she’s responsible! What will Lisa do?

Mick Carter tries to cover to mum Shirley Carter over the mystery hotel booking from New Year. But she already knows that it’s down to Mick’s wife Linda Carter and urges her son to confront her.

When Linda gets home, she is taken aback when Mick tackles her about the hotel room she booked, swearing she knows nothing about it. But she’s horrified at the blanks in her memory from her drinking when the hotel confirms that she was there with a man. Will Linda finally seek help with her problem?

Billy Mitchell is worried about his ex Honey Mitchell’s eating problems. But with her unwilling to face things, he’s at a loss over how to help her. When Habiba Ahmed later mentions that it’s been six weeks since Honey’s cheating boyfriend left the Square, Honey is really shaken. It’s clear that there’s more than food anxiety on her mind as she rushes to the chemist to buy a pregnancy test!

Also, Dotty Cotton spots Leo King and takes a fancy to him but Whitney Dean’s doing her best to avoid bumping into him. Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell has a surprise visitor at the car lot, while Martin Fowler gets some surprising news.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.