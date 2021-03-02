EastEnders spoilers: Lucas Johnson confronts Caleb!

Lucas Johnson makes a dangerous move by facing up to a menacing Caleb, while Bailey Baker is devastated by some tragic news

Lucas Johnson decides to sort Caleb out himself in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Heading to a job interview, Lucas is calling himself by the name of ‘Jordan’.

But it seems something strange is going on when Chelsea’s drug dealing violent ex Caleb turns out to be Lucas’s interviewer…

It’s not long before Caleb works out who Lucas is and he reveals he knows he’s Chelsea’s dad.

When Caleb insults Chelsea, Lucas is infuriated.

Caleb’s not intimidated by Lucas, however, and tells him that he’d better be at ‘work’ on Monday or there will be trouble.

When Lucas gets back to the Square, he’s confronted by a fuming Chelsea, who has found out everything from Caleb.

Furious with her dad for interfering, she warns him that if he goes rogue they are all in danger.

With Chelsea not letting up, Lucas feels he has no choice but to agree to do the job.

He says he’ll go through with the plan but only if Chelsea does something for him first.

He wants her to go to the church…

Bailey Baker has been struggling recently with Mother’s Day coming up.

She has been feeling the loss of her mum Dinah Baker, an MS sufferer, who ended her life in 2019.

After Isaac Baptiste found out what was troubling her, he encouraged her to put herself forward for a science competition at school.

He was sure that she’d be able to throw herself into the project and cheer herself up.

It seems it was just the tonic that Bailey needed and when she finds out that she’s been put forward for the next round of the competition, she’s delighted.

Dad Mitch Baker, along with Karen Taylor and Isaac, are really chuffed for the young girl.

But as the family prepare to go to the pub to celebrate Bailey’s success, a distraught Bernie Taylor says she has some bad news.

She reveals that the family dog Bronson has something seriously wrong with him and the vet has recommended that he be put down.

Hearing the news, all Bailey’s happiness is snatched away from her.

Already in a fragile state, she is devastated at the thought of losing their beloved dog.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.