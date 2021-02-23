EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler attacks Kush Kazemi!

Martin Fowler gets protective of wife Ruby Fowler, Vinny Panesar faces a terrifying ordeal and Kheerat Panesar and Ben Mitchell are in danger.

Martin Fowler sees red after Ruby Fowler makes a revelation in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Fowler is in a state following her accident at the club after a huge row with ex-friend Stacey Slater. Still upset, she tells hubby Martin Fowler that Stacey has been bullying her.

Revealing that Kush Kazemi and Stacey locked her in the office after she revealed she was pregnant, she admits they forced her to do a pregnancy test.

Martin is incensed and he demands an explanation from Kush. When a mortified Kush tries to explain why he and Stacey did what they did, Martin isn’t having any of it.

As things escalate between the pair, Martin loses his cool and ends up punching Kush!

Vinny Panesar is terrified after being cornered in an alleyway by the thief who he and brother Kheerat Panesar threatened in the Minute Mart.

The thief has turned up with his brothers to get revenge on the Panesars but Vinny is clutching a big bag of cash belonging to criminal Stas!

While Vinny tries to deal with the thugs, Kheerat is in the Arches with Ben Mitchell and Stas, anxiously waiting for Vinny’s return. Stas is getting increasingly impatient and demands to know where his money is.

Will Vinny be robbed of the cash and if he turns up empty handed, will Kheerat and Ben face dire consequences from Stas that will leave them in big trouble?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm