EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler is on the edge!

Martin Fowler continues to cause trouble on the Square in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). After he has another run in with Dotty Cotton, his daughter Bex Fowler is really disappointed in him.

When ex Sonia Fowler talks to him about buying a car, Martin loses his rag and they end up arguing. Tired of Martin’s bad attitude, Sonia hits back. Meanwhile, news of Martin’s split with wife Stacey Fowler spreads. Stacey’s best mate Ruby Allen finds out, leaving her shocked.

The Wife Swap competition gets underway as the Square’s residents swap houses. Adam Bateman has been paired with his ex-lover Habiba Ahmed’s disapproving sister Iqra Ahmed. Neither of them are impressed! Adam is so reluctant to spend time with her that he books himself into a hotel for the night. But forced to be together the pair reminisce about happier times. It seems the competition has helped them go some way to repairing their relationship.

Kat Moon has been paired with Patrick Trueman for the Wife Swap competition and she looks forward to spending some time with the old rogue, knowing that with his love of rum and a party they’ll have a good time! Kat’s other half Kush Kazemi, however, is worried about living with Patrick’s formidable wife Sheree Trueman, not sure about how they’ll get on.

Also, Chantelle Atkins bumps into Jags and Kheerat Panesar and they catch up but her husband Gray Atkins makes his presence known.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm