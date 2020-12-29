EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler gets close to Sonia Fowler!

EastEnders spoilers - Martin Fowler makes a confession to his ex, Ben Mitchell is arrested and an already nervous Denise Fox is in for yet another shock

Martin Fowler shares his marriage troubles with Sonia Fowler in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler is still struggling with his marriage woes after the recent upset with wife Ruby Fowler. Her jealousy of his ex Stacey Slater has caused huge friction between the two and now Ruby has hit him with another surprise.

Desperate to talk things through, when his first wife Sonia Fowler approaches him for a chat, he tells her what’s been going on. As Martin explains how he feels, Sonia is sympathetic.

She also shares with Martin her own difficulties at work and how she’s in a bad place over the amount of pressure she’s been under.

Ben Mitchell is no stranger to the law and he’s used to be a regular at the police station. When he gets himself in yet another tricky situation, he finds himself dragged down the station for questioning yet again. What has he done now?

Denise Fox has been on pins ever since Christmas Day when her dangerous ex Lucas Johnson turned up in Walford. But when she gets another shock she is left in a spin. But is everything as it seems?

