EastEnders spoilers: Christmas HORROR for Martin Fowler!

Martin Fowler faces disaster, Phil Mitchell gets closer to the truth, and Sheree Trueman is hiding something from her husband.

Martin Fowler and his dodgy dealings face disastrous consequences in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the money rolling in from his criminal activity with Tubbs, Martin Fowler is under pressure to keep it going. After planning a new job with his accomplice, Martin heads home only to find out that the car he bought daughter Bex Fowler has conked out. Frustrated, Martin takes the car to Ben Mitchell and demands he get it sorted.

Back at the Fowlers’, Sonia Fowler is worried about an edgy Martin and tries to get him to talk to her. Angry at Sonia’s questioning, Martin barges her out of the way. Then, heading out of the house, he leaves Bex upset by being short with her when she tries to thank him for taking her car to get fixed.

Hurt by Martin’s dismissive behaviour, Bex blames herself, sharing her worries with mum Sonia. An astonished Sonia soothes her daughter’s fears, insisting that Martin’s attitude problem is nothing to do with her. Martin and Tubbs head out on the job and after it goes well they head back to the Square. But disaster strikes for the two of them as they try to return…

Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor are totally unaware that Sharon’s hubby Phil Mitchell is getting ever closer to uncovering their affair. Phil makes it his mission to subtly question friends and family to see if his suspicions can be proved.

The strain of the betrayal is weighing heavy on Phil and son Ben Mitchell realises that he isn’t coping. Hating to see his dad in a bad way, Ben promises him that they will ensure the truth comes out.

Sheree Trueman has agreed to babysit Jack Branning’s daughter Amy Branning and takes her to the salon. It seems that Amy’s inherited her policeman dad’s powers of deduction, however. Amy notices Sheree’s shifty behaviour when she takes a call from ‘Isaac’. Who can the mystery man be?

Also, Linda Carter promise hubby Mick Carter she’ll cut back on the boozing. Vinny and Jags Panesar are determined to oust the Slaters from the house.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Christmas Eve at 7.30 pm.