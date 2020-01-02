EastEnders spoilers: Has Martin Fowler made a SHOCK confession?

Martin Fowler worries his secret is out, Linda Carter makes Mick Carter a huge promise, and Ash Panesar is not impressed with her new neighbours.

Martin Fowler is terrified he’s let his secret slip in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7:30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As New Year’s Day continues in Walford, Sonia Fowler sees that Martin Fowler has got something on his mind. Moving close, she wraps her arms around him. Martin is grateful for the comfort but he’s dealt a huge shock. Sonia admits that Martin has been talking in his sleep. When Bex comes in, the pair quickly separate. But has Martin revealed a dark secret in his pillow talk?

Linda Carter is nursing a stonking hangover when she wakes up on New Year’s Day. She’s immediately confronted by husband Mick Carter, who is furious with her for going out drinking yet again.

When he demands to know what’s going on with her, Linda goes on the defence. But all further questioning comes to an abrupt halt when Linda throws up! After recovering herself a little, Linda is ready to answer Mick’s questions, when he talks about what happened on New Year’s Eve. Feeling ashamed, Linda agrees to go sober for January. But will she stick to her promise?

Ash Panesar makes a disturbing discovery after a chat with Honey Mitchell. After talking about what went on over Christmas, Honey mentions to Ash that her ex Adam Bateman has been in touch with her about the new tenants for the flat.

When Mo Harris butts in to reveal that the Panesar brothers are moving in, Ash is stunned. Later, Ash spots Vinny Panesar and she confronts him about following her to the Square. Vinny pleads with Ash, saying her brothers just want to be part of her life. Ash confronts them and tells them she wants them out of Walford immediately. But her threats go nowhere and a fuming Ash storms off.

Also, Kat Moon and Mo Harris are suspicious about Jean Slater’s sudden good mood.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00pm