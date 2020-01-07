EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler ROCKED by shocking news!

Martin Fowler is stunned by a revelation, Honey Mitchell confronts her problems and Dotty Cotton makes a play for Leo King.

Martin Fowler gets an unwelcome surprise in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler and Sonia Fowler arrange to go out for a drink at the Vic, despite still keeping their renewed relationship under wraps. In the pub, they’re joined by Martin’s best mate Kush Kazemi, who is thrilled when he realises they’re a couple. After enjoying their time together, Martin returns home and is curious when he finds a letter for him. But when he opens the letter he is stunned by the contents. What has got him so shaken up?

Honey Mitchell does her best to confront her demons and put on a show for a concerned Billy Mitchell. She forces herself to eat in front of children Janet Mitchell and William Mitchell and Billy is relieved. But after making herself eat, she is really struggling. Realising that she has a serious problem, will Honey take steps to help herself?

Dotty Cotton continues to turn on the charm as she flirts with Leo King. But when she brings up his dad Tony King, he shows his true colours. Although taken aback, Dotty is determined not to give up on Leo. After apologising for upsetting him, she suggests they go out for a drink.

Also, Rainie Branning sets Callum Highway up on a date. Meanwhile, Jean Slater gets a welcome surprise on the day of her chemo appointment when Daniel Cook turns up.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.