EastEnders spoilers - Max Branning causes a huge stir when he publicly accuses Sharon of Ian's attack

Max Branning (Jake Wood) is on a mission to find out exactly what has happened to missing Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) in tonight’s EastEnders on at 8.05pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Max spots the police talking to Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and asks if there is any news on Ian who seems to have vanished into thin air. When Bobby explains that Ian’s wife Sharon (Letitia Dean) was unable to help with any investigations, Max is determined to get to the truth and quizzes Sharon.

Under pressure, Sharon starts to panic but retaliates, telling Max he only wants to prove Tina Carter’s (Luisa Bradshaw-White) innocence so he can win back Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Meanwhile later in the Vic, Max is devastated to see Linda and her husband Mick (Danny Dyer) together. Will it trigger Max into action?

Bobby and Ian’s mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) arrive with flyers for missing Ian and Kathy has a stand-off with Sharon, certain that Sharon is hiding something and knows more than she’s letting on.

However the tense atmosphere is suddenly rocked when Max makes a shock announcement and declares to everyone that Sharon was behind Ian’s attack and Tina is innocent!

Elsewhere Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) mentions the holiday she’s got planned which leaves her mum Denise (Diane Parish) and grand-dad Patrick (Rudolph Walker) very suspicious.

Chelsea’s father Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) questions Chelsea about their planned trip but after persuading Chelsea to visit church with him, things take an unexpected turn and Chelsea’s carefully made plan involving Lucas begins to crumble!

Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), who was gutted to discover his ex Honey (Emma Barton) had embarked on a relationship with Jay (Jamie Borthwick), asks Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for work. However Phil isn’t happy about Billy’s bitter comments about Jay and Honey and sticks up for Jay.

Billy’s anger is bubbling and in an act of defiance he tells his children that Jay and Honey are now in a relationship!

Plus evil Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) plays mind-games with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) manipulating her to make her feel paranoid.

Meanwhile Dotty Cotton (Molly Conlin) shares a moment with Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) when he gives her a birthday present which makes her smile.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30pm