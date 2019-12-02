EastEnders spoilers: Mel Owen funeral sees a BOMBSHELL revealed!

Lisa Fowler unleashes chaos after the funeral Mel Owen, Gray Atkins makes a shock confession, and Mick Carter struggles to control Linda Carter's drinking

Lisa Fowler and the other residents of the Square face a final farewell to Mel Owen in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the funeral of Mel Owen following her death after the horrific car incident. At Mel’s wake, the mourners reminisce about her time in the Square.

When Sharon Mitchell and Phil Mitchell arrive, however, Lisa’s mood darkens… Blaming Sharon for Mel’s death, Lisa is about to confront her when daughter Louise Mitchell steps in to stop her.

Meanwhile, Phil has seen Sharon comforting an upset Jack Branning over the tragedy and his mind works overtime. Lisa’s fury continues to bubble under and when she makes a speech at the wake soon all the dark secrets begin to surface. Lisa calls out Sharon, claiming she’s a murderer, then drops the bombshell that Sharon’s baby isn’t Phil’s!

Chantelle Atkins tries to keep husband Gray Atkins calm ahead of their therapy session. When they’re confronted by the counselor, to Chantelle’s surprise Gray confesses all about his violent outbursts. Opening up about his issues, Gray makes some revelations about his past. Will it break their marriage or make it stronger?

Mick Carter continues to be anxious over wife Linda Carter’s drinking. In a bid to make her lay off the booze, he suggests they have a Christmas detox.

An unenthusiastic Linda agrees to the idea as a way to get Mick off her back. Meanwhile, Mick’s concerned about their son Ollie Carter’s difficulties at school and he ropes Mitch Baker into helping him out.

Also, Jags Panesar hatches an underhand plan to help the family’s new business but is caught out by Sheree Trueman. Billy Mitchell finds out that Ben Mitchell is behind Karen Taylor’s money worries but can he help?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.