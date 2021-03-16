EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter abuse secret is out!

Mick Carter is unaware that someone knows his big secret, Jean Slater steals from Gray Atkins and Vinny Panesar defies Suki Panesar

Mick Carter is stunned when someone discovers his abuse in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter and Linda Carter are finally back in their rightful place behind the bar in the Queen Victoria pub!

As they settle back into running the family boozer, however, Stuart Highway and Rainie Highway are feeling a bit suspicious…

The couple can’t work out how the Carters managed to get their hands on the Vic from Sharon Watts. But as Stuart attempts to get some answers, they are interrupted by a visit from police officer DI Pine.

Pine takes Mick aside and reveals that his abuser Katy Lewis has been arrested. Now they’ve charged her, the police will start appealing for more of her victims.

Mick is alarmed at the news, worried that if there’s an appeal then people might realise what happened to him.

After Stuart finds out that a woman has been arrested for historic child abuse offences, he starts to piece things together.

When Katy and Mick’s daughter Frankie Lewis turns up in the pub to confront Mick about the arrest, Stuart secretly listens in.

Frankie is horrified that everyone will find out that her mum was a child abuser.

Appalled by what’s happened to Mick, Stuart vows to get revenge for his friend. He calls his policeman brother Callum Highway and asks him how he can get hold of Frankie. What is he up to?

Stacey Slater is nervously waiting for some advice from her solicitor over her upcoming court case. When her brief calls, it’s bad news.

Mo Harris, however, tries to cheer up Stacey and tells her she’s secured her a lawyer. But will they be able to find the cash to pay for her?

Jean Slater and Mo Harris head to Gray Atkins’ house to do their cleaning job.

When Jean notices Gray’s late wife Chantelle Atkins’ jewellery box she has a peek inside. Secretly swiping a necklace, Jean later takes it to the pawn shop. What is she up to?

Jean bumps into Ruby Fowler and hubby Martin Fowler laughing and joking as they walk down the street. Infuriated by the pair’s carefree attitude she has a go at them about what they’re doing to Stacey.

Vinny Panesar gets a visit from the police who want a statement about the thief that tried to rob the Minute Mart. When Kheerat Panesar and Suki Panear see Vinny talking to a copper, they are NOT happy!

When policeman Callum later gives Vinny a few reassuring words about standing up for himself, it gives him food for thought.

Also, Tiffany Butcher-Baker accidentally overcharges a customer at the club, giving a scheming Dotty Cotton an idea…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 8 pm.