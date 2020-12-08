EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter and Linda Carter marriage over?

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter has some decisions to make about his future, while Katy Lewis stirs, and Kim Fox is determined to get herself back on track.

Mick Carter continues to struggle with his past and the pain is all consuming. After his aunt Tina Carter spots Mick’s wife Linda Carter sharing a moment with Max Branning, she quickly breaks the shocking ‘news’ to Mick. When Mick seems completely underwhelmed, a stunned Tina realises that Mick already knew that there was a thing between them. Furious that Mick isn’t trying to fight for his marriage, Tina storms out.

Feeling lower than ever, Mick decides to talk to Linda. As he sets off to find her, however, he bumps into Katy Lewis. When she realises what Mick is up to, she convinces him to go for a drink with her instead. Encouraging Mick to open up to her, Katy is curious when Mick reveals that Linda is having an affair.

A manipulative Katy turns on the sympathy and tells him that he would be better off without her… Will Mick listen to Katy’s words?

Kush Kazemi is relieved when Phil Mitchell gives him the rest of the money from the car heist as a good will gesture for Kush keeping his mouth shut. Facing a stretch inside after taking the rap for the robbery, Kush insists that Phil helps him with money when he comes out. With Kat upset at Kush’s predicament, he promises her that they will have a better life as soon as he gets out of prison.

Kim Fox is doing her best to restart her life now she’s back in the Square for good. When Denise turns down her request to get a job back in the salon, Kim is bereft. Hiding her disappointment, she picks herself up and sets out on a mission to find herself some work. Spotting Kathy, an idea forms. What is she planning?

