EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter comes to a HUGE decision

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter is reeling following more bombshell news and decides it's time to take action

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) decides he can no longer stay quiet and it’s time to tell the truth in tonight’s EastEnders on at 7.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s Monday episode his wife, Linda (Kellie Bright) made a shocking discovery about Jed. Tonight she finds the right moment to break the news to Mick.

Mick is reeling and attempts to talk to his daughter Frankie (pictured below) about what’s happened but Frankie is still determined for Mick not to report her mother Katy to the police for abusing him as a child and becoming pregnant with his baby.

However Mick soon comes to a HUGE decision. Is he going to the cops?

Elsewhere, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) who have developed feelings for each other and recently shared a kiss, grow closer but are suddenly interrupted when Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) who is still in love with his ex, Honey, and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) arrive on the scene.

Awkward! Will Jay come clean to Billy and tell him about him and Honey?

Plus Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) visits Pastor Lawrence saying she needs to know where her killer father Lucas (Don Gilet) is but she soon makes an unsettling discovery.

Back in the square Chelsea tries to persuade her mum Denise (Diane Parish) to let Lucas live with her but things get heated when Denise refuses to hear her daughter out.

As they argue, Chelsea gives Denise an ultimatum and tells her if she doesn’t want anything to do with Lucas then she is breaking off all ties with her too. What will Denise decide to do?

Meanwhile Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is still concerned about her son Ian (Adam Woodyatt) who has gone missing and storms round to Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) to grill her but things quickly escalate!

Plus Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander Smith) watches Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) playfully winding each other up and has a flash of jealousy. He soon has an idea involving Whitney….what exactly is sinister Gray plotting now?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30pm