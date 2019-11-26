EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter gets the Wife Swap competition rolling!

Mick Carter gets involved in some wife swapping, Honey Mitchell is anxious about a holiday suggestion, and Dotty Cotton has a run in with Martin Fowler.

Mick Carter plans a big reveal for the Wife Swap competition in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). While everyone gathers in the Queen Vic to find out who has been matched with who, Gray Atkins is planning to sabotage competition. What is he plotting?

Honey Mitchell’s mental well-being continues to deteriorate around love rat boyfriend Adam Bateman. When he pushes her to go on a romantic holiday, she’s desperate to put him off the idea. Using her kids Janet Mitchell and William Mitchell as an excuse, Honey insists she can’t go. But then the children’s father Billy Mitchell offers to babysit and Honey has run out of excuses. Is there anything she can do?

Dotty Cotton really needs some cash and she tries to think up ways to make some money. When she gets on the wrong side of Martin Fowler, however, Bex Fowler and Kush Kazemi have to step in to cool the situation.

Also, Chantelle Atkins has a catch up with old acquaintance Jags Panesar. Ian Beale asks the Panesar brothers to help him with a tricky problem.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm