EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter deals with Shirley’s revelation

Mick Carter struggles to take in that Shirley Carter is his ‘muvva’ not his sister in this classic episode from Boxing Day 2014

Christmas Day isn’t the only day of the year that sees high drama in EastEnders, as the Boxing Day episodes are often equally as explosive! This classic episode from 26 December 2014 prominently featuring Mick Carter sees the Carters in crisis (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter was struggling with a double festive blow of shock revelations, after discovering his ‘sister’ Shirley Carter was his mum, while his ‘nephew’ Dean Wicks had raped wife Linda Carter, and was in actuality his brother!

The episode kicks off where the Christmas Day duff duffs left the Carters, with Mick staring at Shirley in stunned disbelief. A tearful Shirley explains to Mick and the family that when she got pregnant at 14, she was forced by mum Sylvie Carter to give her baby up and let Sylvie bring up Mick as Shirley’s brother.

The dark family secret was brought to the surface following Mick’s discovery that Dean had raped his wife. With Linda keeping her rape a closely guarded secret, the family were perplexed over why Mick had attacked Dean.

Mick storms out and a distraught Linda heads out to find him. When she bumps into confidante Stacey Branning she reveals that Mick knows the truth about Dean. Finding her husband, Linda begs him to believe that everything will be fine.

Back in the pub, head of the family Stan Carter is also in shock and when he realises that Sylvie’s devious sister Babe Smith had been behind everything, he throws her out.

As the family starts to fall apart, Mick has a very public meltdown in the Queen Vic, throwing out the punters and trashing the pub!

Life for the Carters will never be the same again…

